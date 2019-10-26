Maher: The Clintons need to 'go away' for 2020 election

Liberal comedian and commentator Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherMaher: Trump has made Syria 'more anti-American than Berkeley' Bill Maher offers Trump a check to leave office: 'You love money' Trump feuds with Susan Rice over Syria MORE said Friday that the Clintons “need to go away” for the 2020 presidential election.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonElijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries Cummings' staff honor him in op-ed: He brought 'moral clarity' #ImpeachBarr trending on Twitter amid criminal investigation into Russia probe MORE bubbles up again and people are like ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running,’ or she says something crazy,” the “Real Time” host said during his HBO show Friday night.

He continued: “The Clintons — they’ve gotta go away. I’m saying this now a year out … They can’t be at the convention. Maybe waving or something, but I’m serious. She is one of the biggest vote-getters.”

Maher then repeated Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashHouse passes bill aimed at reducing rape kit backlog Amash: Some retiring GOP lawmakers may reenter politics once Trump is gone Sunday shows — Mulvaney seeks to tamp down firestorm over quid pro quo comments, Doral decision MORE’s (I-Mich.) comment last week calling Clinton a “Donald Trump Donald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE asset,” adding, “She is.”

“And Bill is damaged goods,” Maher said of former President Clinton.

Maher’s comments come amid ongoing uncertainty over the Democratic presidential race with 100 days to go until the Iowa caucuses.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE has sat atop most polls of the crowded Democratic field, though Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban MORE (D-Mass.) has challenged him for the top spot in recent polling, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina poll MORE (D) have also rounded out top positions in national surveys.

Trump has clashed with multiple Democratic presidential hopefuls as they battle for an opportunity to face him in the general election next year.

The president suggested earlier this month that Hillary Clinton should enter the race to "try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren.” The former secretary of State then sparked social media buzz with her response: “Don’t tempt me.”

Clinton has been making the rounds in recent weeks to promote her new book, while people in her orbit told The Hill this week that there is no truth to rumors circulated by Republicans that she is seeking a third White House bid.

Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 election by winning 304-227 votes in the Electoral College, though Clinton won nearly 3 million more ballots nationwide.