Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum

Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are speaking Saturday at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum at Benedict College in South Carolina.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMost oppose reparations for slavery: poll The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate MORE (D-N.J.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE (D-Minn.) are speaking at the criminal justice reform event along with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSaagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina poll MORE and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney presidential campaign offers World Series seat in sweepstake Warren, Yang fight over automation divides experts The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden camp faces new challenges MORE (D-Md.).

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE is capping the field of candidate speeches on Saturday evening.

President Trump Donald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE on Friday addressed the forum, where he was presented with an award for his efforts to pass a criminal justice reform bill last year.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris skipping forum to protest award given to Trump Elijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina poll MORE (D-Calif.) was also scheduled to appear at the forum on Saturday but backed out in protest of the college giving Trump the award.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban MORE (D-Mass.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — State of the states: Political fights heat up The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE (D-Hawaii) are scheduled to speak at the event on Sunday.

Watch the speeches live above.