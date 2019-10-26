Harris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris skipping forum to protest award given to Trump Elijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries Biden's lead shrinks in South Carolina poll MORE (D-Calif.) attended a criminal justice forum in South Carolina on Saturday, dropping her boycott of the event.

Harris had declared on Friday that she would not attend the forum at Benedict College, a historically black college in Columbia, S.C., because Trump had received an award at the event earlier that day for his efforts to pass criminal justice reform legislation.

However, she reversed course on Saturday after Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin (D) emphasized that "candidate forums" were not sponsored by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, the organizing group for the symposium that had presented the award to Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am excited to welcome presidential candidates to a criminal justice forum dialogue which will allow Benedict College students and the wider community to have full participation,” Benjamin said. “I want to be clear that the Candidate Forums are hosted by myself and Benedict College. This portion of the weekend is not a 20/20 Presidential Justice Center event.”

A spokesman for Harris tweeted that the California senator "will now participate in Mayor Benjamin’s forum at Benedict today."

Harris had faced some pushback over her initial decision to skip the event, which is being attended by all the major Democratic presidential candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on 'life support' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — 1,500 more migrant children separated than previously reported | FDA working 'as quickly as possible' on flavored e-cigarette ban MORE (I-Vt.).

“Running away from a conversation has never solved anything. Some people will abandon a microphone because they don’t like the person who touched it last. Others are smart enough to grab that microphone and make sure THEY get the last word,” tweeted CNN political commentator and criminal justice reform advocate Van Jones, who spoke at the event Saturday.

I will be there, too, @CoryBooker ... Running away from a conversation has never solved anything. Some people will abandon a microphone because they don’t like the person who touched it last. Others are smart enough to grab that microphone and make sure THEY get the last word. https://t.co/JbsKY0a5Hf — Van Jones (@VanJones68) October 26, 2019

Trump also hammered Harris over her decision to pull out of the forum, panning her as a “Badly failing presidential candidate” in a series of tweets Saturday morning.

Harris’s presidential campaign and allies maintained Saturday that her decision to reverse and attend the event was the best course of action.

“Voters have made clear they are looking for a President that stands with them and in pursuit of justice for all,” said Bakari Sellers, former Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina and a Harris surrogate. “With this decision, Kamala Harris has made clear that she is that person. South Carolina and our HBCU students deserve a champion and leader unafraid to be challenged and checked - tomorrow will provide them with that much-deserved opportunity.”

Harris in her statement Friday said she was initially backing out of the event because she refused to be complicit in “pandering” to the president’s record on racial issues.

She noted that she is "the only candidate who attended an [Historically Black College or University]," adding, "I know the importance that these spaces hold for young Black Americans."

“Today, when it became clear Donald Trump Donald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE would receive an award after decades of celebrating mass incarceration, pushing the death penalty for innocent Black Americans, rolling back police accountability measures and racist behavior that puts people’s lives at risk ... I cannot in good faith be complicit in papering over his record.”

At the forum, Harris touted a litany of her plans to promote criminal justice reform, including legalizing marijuana and reducing incarceration, and said the First Step Act, which Trump signed into law and was honored for, was a good first step but must lead to the "second through tenth steps."

Trump's appearance at the college Friday came days after he faced bipartisan criticism for comparing House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.”

Updated: 2:20 p.m.