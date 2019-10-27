Biden mum on running for second term if elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDuring deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report MORE in a new interview would not discuss the possibility of running for a second term in the White House if he is elected in 2020.

The Associated Press asked the Democratic candidate if he would promise to serve only one term. Biden responded by saying he would not make that vow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel good and all I can say is, watch me, you’ll see,” Biden said. “It doesn’t mean I would run a second term. I’m not going to make that judgment at this moment.”

Biden, 76, also said it's "legitimate" to ask about his age.

“Right now it’s a legitimate question to ask, just like it was legitimate to ask me when I was 29 years old running for the Senate, did I have enough judgment to be a senator,” Biden told the AP. “Right now, my age has brought with it a significant amount of experience in government and hopefully wisdom and some sound judgment.”



Biden is the second-oldest candidate in the Democratic field, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE (I-Vt.), who is 78. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Maher: The Clintons need to 'go away' for 2020 election MORE (D-Mass.), another Democratic frontrunner, is 70 years old. President Trump Donald John Trump Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE, 73, is running for his second term.

Biden would be 81 at the start a second presidential term, while Sanders, who recently suffered a heart attack, would be 82.

Biden leads Warren by roughly 5 points in the RealClearPolitics average of recent national polling.