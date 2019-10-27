Sanders, Tlaib make donations to Detroit marching band

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHouse Democrats offer bill to expand the estate tax Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar to hold Minneapolis rally The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria MORE (D-Mich.), have made a joint donation of $5,000 each from their campaign coffers to a Detroit-area high school’s marching band ahead of a rally there scheduled for Sunday.

The $10,000 donation to Cass Technical High School will go to helping the band participate in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., Sanders’ presidential campaign said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am so proud to be a Detroit Public Schools graduate,” Tlaib said in a statement. “Growing up in this incredibly strong community has taught me that when we come together, we find a way to reach our goals. We never give up because we know that we deserve every opportunity to shine. I want our babies to shine in D.C. and with this help, they will make us proud on the national stage.”

“Today is about coming together to lift up the working people of Detroit,” Sanders said in the announcement. “As students across this country – especially students of color and low income students – face cut after cut after cut to their school funding, I am proud to stand with my good friend Rep. Tlaib to support the incredible students and leaders at Cass Tech.”

Tlaib previously nominated the band for participation in the parade in March. The students at the predominantly African American school have $18,000 remaining to raise. Tlaib, who endorsed Sanders earlier this month along with her colleagues Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHouse Democrats offer bill to expand the estate tax Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar to hold Minneapolis rally RNC spokeswoman: Trump fundraising haul driven by small-dollar donations MORE (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezFacebook Green New Deal ad tests Ocasio-Cortez's concerns about the platform Ocasio-Cortez blasts Facebook's ad decisions, calling them 'increasingly disturbing' 100 days to Iowa: Uncertainty reigns over fluid race MORE (D-N.Y.), will appear with him at the Sunday rally.