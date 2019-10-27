2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death

Democrats running to take on President Trump in 2020 congratulated special operation forces for a Saturday night raid that led to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDuring deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report MORE said al-Baghdadi used a “corrosive message” that inspired attacks around the world, including in the U.S.

“He proclaimed not the teachings of Islam, but a warped ideology of hate and brutality, built on mass slaughters, public executions, the enslavement of ethnic and religious minorities, and evils that have no place in any society,” former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement. “The world is better and safer without him in it.” ADVERTISEMENT

But Biden warned that with al-Baghdadi gone, the U.S. “cannot afford to get distracted or take our eye off the target,” adding that ISIS remains a threat to the U.S. and allies.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Maher: The Clintons need to 'go away' for 2020 election MORE (D-Mass.) called al-Baghdadi’s death a “setback for ISIS and a victory for justice.”

“Baghdadi's death closes one chapter, but it is not the end of our fight against terrorism. We need a settlement that ends the suffering and destruction in Syria—and ultimately, a long-term plan to counter extremism and allow the region to achieve peace and stability,” she tweeted.

Warren also said she is grateful for “the skill and courage” of U.S. special operations and intelligence professionals.

(2/2) Baghdadi's death closes one chapter, but it is not the end of our fight against terrorism. We need a settlement that ends the suffering and destruction in Syria—and ultimately, a long-term plan to counter extremism and allow the region to achieve peace and stability. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 27, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWatch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum 100 days to Iowa: Uncertainty reigns over fluid race The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria MORE (D-Minn.) also said “many challenges remain” after al-Baghdadi’s death, citing several foreign policy moves Trump's made that she disagrees with.

She said that while "getting rid of" the ISIS leader was "good for America and good for the world," she told CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan that other "doesn't meant that [Trump's] foreign policy overall has not been a disaster."

Al-Baghdadi was a dangerous terrorist who committed heinous crimes. As I said this morning, getting rid of him was good for America and the world. But as I discussed today on @FaceTheNation many challenges remain... https://t.co/etUyy7PtBx — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 27, 2019

Similarily, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted that he's "grateful" to the military and intelligence community for al-Baghdadi's death, but noted that he still views the administration's decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria as a mistake.

"A ruthless murderer has been brought to justice. I’m grateful to our military and intelligence community. Their courage and dedication inspire us all," he tweeted.

"Abandoning our Syrian and Kurdish partners remains a disastrous decision that will make the fight against ISIS harder," he added.

A ruthless murderer has been brought to justice. I’m grateful to our military and intelligence community. Their courage and dedication inspire us all.



Abandoning our Syrian and Kurdish partners remains a disastrous decision that will make the fight against ISIS harder. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 27, 2019

Trump announced a few weeks ago that he was pulling troops out of northern Syria where they had been fighting alongside Kurdish forces ahead of a Turkish attack.

Trump said the military raid that led to al-Baghdadi's death was a separate operation from his other decision.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWatch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform Buttigieg releases plan to reform criminal justice system MORE also cheered the military operation move as “an important step in the fight against stateless terrorism.”

“Credit should go to all who were involved; above all to the brave Americans in uniform and intelligence professionals who risked their lives to complete this mission. Today, we honor them,” Buttigieg, a veteran, tweeted.

This is a blow against ISIS and an important step in the fight against stateless terrorism. Credit should go to all who were involved; above all to the brave Americans in uniform and intelligence professionals who risked their lives to complete this mission. Today, we honor them. https://t.co/DYYaotLN6D — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 27, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE (I-Vt.) thanked U.S. allies, including the Kurds, for their role in the “fight against ISIS.”

“Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was a murderer and terrorist responsible for terrible suffering and death. The fight against ISIS would not be possible without the brave efforts of the Kurds and other U.S. allies,” Sanders tweeted.

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was a murderer and terrorist responsible for terrible suffering and death. The fight against ISIS would not be possible without the brave efforts of the Kurds and other U.S. allies. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 27, 2019

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria On The Money: Lawmakers hammer Zuckerberg over Facebook controversies | GOP chair expects another funding stopgap | Senate rejects Dem measure on SALT deduction cap workarounds Senate rejects Dem measure to overturn IRS rules on SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Colo.), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyWatch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Delaney presidential campaign offers World Series seat in sweepstake Warren, Yang fight over automation divides experts MORE (D-Md.) and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — White House cheers Republicans for storming impeachment hearing Marianne Williamson on impeachment: Trump's actions 'too perilous' not to continue inquiry Marianne Williamson: DNC is 'dictating' rather than 'facilitating the process of democracy' MORE also commended U.S forces for carrying out the raid.

“The removal of al-Baghdadi from the battlefield is a credit to our armed forces & intelligence community who have committed years of service in the fight against ISIS & violent extremism. We’re grateful to them, the Kurds & other allies & partners as we continue the fight ahead,” Bennet tweeted.

The removal of al-Baghdadi from the battlefield is a credit to our armed forces & intelligence community who have committed years of service in the fight against ISIS & violent extremism. We’re grateful to them, the Kurds & other allies & partners as we continue the fight ahead. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) October 27, 2019

“I am grateful for the brave patriots who risked their lives to advance our safety and security. Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a monster and the world is better without him. Today we should reflect on the work of our amazing armed forces and all those who contributed to this operation,” Delaney tweeted.

I am grateful for the brave patriots who risked their lives to advance our safety and security. Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a monster and the world is better without him. Today we should reflect on the work of our amazing armed forces and all those who contributed to this operation. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) October 27, 2019

“ISIS has caused immeasurable suffering & destruction; the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was an important, much needed action to defeat it. Praise and thanks for the military bravery and brilliance that carried out the mission,” Williamson tweeted.

ISIS has caused immeasurable suffering & destruction; the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was an important, much needed action to defeat it. Praise and thanks for the military bravery and brilliance that carried out the mission. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 27, 2019

Trump announced Sunday that al-Baghdadi died after a U.S. military raid Saturday night.

No U.S. forces died in the operation, Trump said.