Biden: Trump 'an idiot' for saying Russian interference a 'hoax'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDuring deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report MORE (D) railed against President Trump Donald John Trump Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE for his continued assertion that Russian election interference in elections is a “hoax.”

In a “60 Minutes” interview on CBS that aired Sunday, Biden said he is “very concerned” about the prospect of foreign interference in the upcoming election.

"Everybody knows what's going on. Trump not only doesn't want to do anything about it, he's going out and asking for help. ‘Come help me. Come help me defeat — keep Biden from being the nominee,’” Biden told host Norah O’Donnell.

"The Russians don't want me to be president and Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee," the 2020 candidate added.

Biden hammered Trump for previously saying Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was a hoax, even after the U.S. intelligence community and Congress confirmed the Kremlin did indeed attempt to interfere.

Biden said that Trump is "an idiot— in terms of saying that. Everybody knows this. Everybody knows it. Nobody doubts it."

Trump repeatedly referred to former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan Mueller Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be 'more serious' than what Mueller 'dragged up' Lewandowski says Mueller report was 'very clear' in proving 'there was no obstruction,' despite having 'never' read it MORE's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election as a "hoax."

Jill Biden added that Trump is “encouraging” foreign entities to meddle in upcoming elections with his open calls to countries like China to look into his political adversaries.