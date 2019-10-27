Biden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDuring deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report MORE (D) expressed confidence in his campaign's strength and dismissed concerns over his fundraising pace in an interview aired on Sunday night.

In a "60 Minutes" interview with anchor Norah O'Donnell, Biden vowed to "flat [out] beat" both Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Maher: The Clintons need to 'go away' for 2020 election MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE (I-Vt.), who have vied for the mantle of runner-up in recent months while trailing Biden in most polling.

"Let's talk about the state of the race because it has tightened. Do you still consider yourself the frontrunner?" asked O'Donnell.

"I know I'm the frontrunner," responded Biden. "Find me a national poll with a notable...a couple exceptions. But look, this is a marathon."

"You have less than $9 million in the bank," O'Donnell pressed the vice president, adding: "Bernie Sanders has 30...nearly $34 million in the bank. Senator Warren has $26 million. How do you compete against that?"

"I just flat [out] beat them," Biden said. "We're on a course to do extremely well. I’m not...I'm not worried about being able to fund this campaign. i really am not, truly."

Biden's fundraising declined by $7 million between the second and third-quarters of 2019, and in the most recent filing period trailed Sanders, Warren, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWatch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform Buttigieg releases plan to reform criminal justice system MORE (D) in donations.

The former vice president has since shifted on his opposition to super PACs, and in a statement this week the Biden campaign indicated that he would accept aid from such organizations in a general election matchup against President Trump Donald John Trump Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE.

“In this time of political crisis, it is not surprising that those who are dedicated to defeating Donald Trump are organizing in every way permitted by current law to bring an end to his disastrous presidency,” his deputy campaign canager Kate Bedingfield said. “Nothing changes unless we defeat Donald Trump.”