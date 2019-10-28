Biden staffs up in Super Tuesday states

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump 'an idiot' for saying Russian interference a 'hoax' Biden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE’s 2020 White House campaign has hired a handful of staffers with a focus on the “Super Tuesday” states.

The campaign announced Monday that Biden has hired a director of Super Tuesday states as well as new directors in two of the states that will hold primaries on March 3 and the battleground state of Florida.

Biden campaign aide Pete Kavanaugh told The Associated Press the new hires “are a reflection of the delegates at stake.” ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve always viewed Super Tuesday and beyond as our path to the nomination,” he said.

Molly Ritner, who served as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's political director, is Biden’s new director of Super Tuesday states.

The campaign also hired two new state directors for the Super Tuesday states: California and Massachusetts.

Jessica Meijía, who was a western regional director for EMILY’s List, is the campaign’s California state director. John Laadt, who worked on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump met with boos, 'lock him up' chant at Game 5 of World Series The ship has sailed for Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid ethics probe MORE’s 2016 presidential campaign in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, is the Biden campaign’s new Massachusetts state director.

And Jackie Lee, who has worked on a variety of national and state races, is serving as its Florida senior adviser.

The Florida primary will be held March 20.