Sanders floats leveraging aid to Israel to push for policy changes with Palestinians

White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race Democratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike MORE (I-Vt.) indicated Monday that if elected president he would leverage billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Israel to push Jerusalem to change its policies toward the Palestinians.

“At a time when we spend $3.8 billion on military aid to Israel, we have the right to say to the Israeli government that the United States of America and our taxpayers and our people believe in human rights, we believe in democracy, we will not accept authoritarianism or racism and we demand that the Israeli government sit down with the Palestinian people and negotiate an agreement that works for all parties,” Sanders said at a Washington conference hosted by J Street, a liberal advocacy group whose stated mission is to help end the Arab-Israeli and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

“I would use the leverage, $3.8 billion is a lot of money, and we cannot give it carte blanche to the Israeli government or to any government at all," he added. "We have the right to demand respect for human rights and democracy."

The U.S. and Israel reached an agreement in 2016 that would send a record $38 billion in military aid to Jerusalem over a 10-year period. Critics have long decried the agreement, saying American taxpayer dollars should not help fund Israel’s occupation of the West Bank or its blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Sanders has floated the idea of leveraging aid to Israel in the past, saying in July that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE leads “an extreme right-wing government with many racist tendencies” in reference to Israeli policies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Sanders told advocates on Monday that some of the military assistance to Israel should instead be allocated to the Gaza Strip in the form of humanitarian aid.

“If you want military aid, you’re going to have to fundamentally change your relationship with the people of Gaza," he said. "In fact, I think it is fair to think that some of that $3.8 billion should go to humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Sanders went further in his willingness to place conditions on aid than four other 2020 Democratic contenders who spoke at the J Street conference over the past two days.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: 'I know I'm the frontrunner' in 2020 race 2020 Democrats set sights on corporate tax hike 2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death MORE and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro expressed openness to conditioning aid so that U.S. assets would not be used for building or annexing West Bank settlements, while Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum 100 days to Iowa: Uncertainty reigns over fluid race MORE (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand Bennet2020 Democrats commend US forces on ISIS leader's death The Hill's Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria On The Money: Lawmakers hammer Zuckerberg over Facebook controversies | GOP chair expects another funding stopgap | Senate rejects Dem measure on SALT deduction cap workarounds MORE (D-Colo.) refrained from saying they would place any conditions on military aid to Israel.