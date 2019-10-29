Sanders takes lead in new poll of New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Why do environmental Democrats ignore massive Chinese pollution? MORE (I-Vt.) leads the field of contenders in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWalden retirement adds to GOP election woes Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Warren's careful approach with media pays off MORE (D-Mass.) close behind.

The latest CNN-University of New Hampshire survey finds Sanders at 21 percent, followed by Warren at 18 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE comes in third place at 15 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' MORE at 10 percent and three candidates — tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangJuan Williams: Heed Clinton's warning on Tulsi Gabbard The Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardNo, Hillary Clinton should not run for president in 2020 Democrats and Republicans running for office: Take the Tulsi challenge Juan Williams: Heed Clinton's warning on Tulsi Gabbard MORE (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' Sanders floats leveraging aid to Israel to push for policy changes with Palestinians MORE (D-Minn.) — tied at 5 percent support.

Sanders has the highest favorability rating in the field at 66 percent positive and 23 percent negative. Warren posts a 63-25 split and Biden rings in at 55-30.

New Hampshire voters also view Sanders as most likable, with 27 percent liking him the most, 20 percent saying Biden, 14 percent for Buttigieg and 10 percent for Warren.

The top second choice for Sanders’s voters is Warren, at 43 percent, followed by 20 percent who listed Biden.

Among Warren’s backers, 38 percent listed Sanders as their second favorite, followed by 18 percent who said Buttigieg.

And for Biden’s supporters, 27 percent said Warren is their favorite second choice, followed by 15 percent who said Sanders.

Buttigieg’s supporters listed Warren (23 percent) and Sanders (19 percent) as their favorite backups.

Fifty-seven percent of New Hampshire voters are still trying to decide who they will support. Only 23 percent have definitely decided, and 21 percent are leaning toward one candidate.

The CNN-University of New Hampshire poll is a qualifying survey for the December debate. Candidates must reach 4 percent support in four national or early-state polls or 6 percent support in two early-state polls conducted between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12.

The survey of 574 likely 2020 Democratic primary voters was conducted between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27 and has a 4.1 percentage point margin of error.