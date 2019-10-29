Harris bashes Trump for Vindman criticism, calling the president 'a disgrace'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Hillicon Valley: FCC chief aims to ban Huawei, ZTE from federal program | DOJ to allow body cameras in joint task forces | Facebook workers push back over political ads Left-leaning group: Taxes on financial trades could reduce inequality MORE (D-Calif.) bashed President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump's Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won't co-sponsor Graham's impeachment resolution MORE on Tuesday for his criticism of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, calling out the president as “a disgrace” for his attacks on the National Security Council (NSC) official currently giving testimony in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

The 2020 presidential candidate criticized Trump on Twitter, saying, “You are attacking a decorated Army colonel.”

You are attacking a decorated Army colonel.



Alexander Vindman served in the Iraq War. You serve yourself.



He received a Purple Heart. You're receiving subpoenas.



Unlike you, he has a sense of duty to this country. He is a patriot. You are a disgrace. https://t.co/JnIwDAyh9o — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 29, 2019

Trump sent off a series of tweets Tuesday morning, condemning the Democrats for their handling of the impeachment inquiry and seeking to cast doubt on the credibility of Vindman, the top NSC official for European affairs.

Trump again insisted there was nothing wrong with his July 25 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressed the Ukrainian president for an investigation into one of his 2020 rivals. Trump's push for a Kiev probe into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE and his son, Hunter Biden, came days after he delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine that had been approved by Congress.

Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

Vindman indicated in his opening statement that he reported the Trump administration’s interactions with Ukraine twice to his superiors, but he said he is not the whistleblower whose report on the July 25 phone call pushed Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Murkowski, Collins say they won't co-sponsor Graham's impeachment resolution Pelosi calls for Congress to pass resolution supporting two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict MORE (D-Calif.) to launch the impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats have faced criticism for holding these initial hearings behind closed doors, but they have announced they plan to hold the first public floor vote on the inquiry Thursday.