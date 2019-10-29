Sanders touts Ocasio-Cortez endorsement in new Iowa ad

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOvernight Energy: Automakers group sides with Trump in emissions lawsuit | Latest on California wildfires | Walden won't seek reelection | Park Service scraps plan to charge protesters for security Hillicon Valley: FCC chief aims to ban Huawei, ZTE from federal program | DOJ to allow body cameras in joint task forces | Facebook workers push back over political ads Trump Jr. sending copies of 'Triggered' book to Romney, top Democrats MORE's (D-N.Y.) support for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Why do environmental Democrats ignore massive Chinese pollution? MORE (I-Vt.) will feature prominently in a new ad released by his campaign this week in Iowa.

A 30-second digital spot released by the Sanders campaign on Tuesday focuses on the freshman congresswoman, as she says her own political service was inspired by Sanders and his support for progressive causes such as "Medicare For All" in the 2016 election.

"The first time I ever heard about Bernie Sanders was when I was a waitress. I didn’t have health insurance. I was being paid less than a living wage and I didn’t think that I deserved any of those things," Ocasio-Cortez says in the video.

“We should have a society that guarantees 21st century economic human rights,” she continued. "What makes Sen. Sanders very different is that his aspiration is our aspiration. That’s the kind of leadership that I think we need right now."

Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders at a rally earlier this month in Queens, New York, an event attended by roughly 26,000 people. Her endorsement was seen as a sign that the Democratic Party's progressives are eager to see Sanders battle with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWalden retirement adds to GOP election woes Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Warren's careful approach with media pays off MORE (D-Mass.), another 2020 front-runner, for the mantle of the party's left wing heading in to 2020.

The New York Democrat is a vocal supporter of a Green New Deal, which she introduced alongside Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyOcasio-Cortez points to California fires: 'This is what climate change looks like' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Partnership for America's Health Care Future — Trump official declines to detail plans if ObamaCare struck down | DEA unveils rule for opioid manufacturers | Republican tells Zuckerberg to allow anti-vax content Rep. Kennedy presses Trump health official on Medicaid work requirements MORE (D-Mass.) earlier this year and has since been supported by Sanders, Warren and other Democrats.

Recent polls show Sanders and Warren battling other Democrats including Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' MORE for the advantage heading in to the Iowa caucuses, which are the first contests of the 2020 Democratic primaries.