Biden insists he plans on doing 'very well' in Iowa, New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE said Tuesday that he plans to do “very well” in Iowa and New Hampshire amid questions about whether he can win the early primary and caucus states.

Asked in an MSNBC interview about the early contests, Biden said, “I plan on doing very well in both those."

“The polls, as you know, are up and down," he continued. "I’ve been ahead in Iowa. I’ve been ahead in South Carolina. I’m ahead in all the national polls with the occasional one that pops up that’s different."

The polling aggregation site RealClearPolitics has Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWalden retirement adds to GOP election woes Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Warren's careful approach with media pays off MORE (D-Mass.) ahead of Biden in the polls in both Iowa and New Hampshire with fewer than 100 days before the Iowa caucus.

The Massachusetts senator leads the former vice president by an average of 5 points in Iowa and 3.3 points in New Hampshire, according to RealClearPolitics.

In recent weeks Biden’s campaign has suggested that he could lose Iowa and New Hampshire and still win the nominating contest after big wins in South Carolina and Nevada, but Democratic donors interviewed by The Hill on Tuesday expressed doubts.

“The real challenge isn’t whether he can fight another day in South Carolina, but whether he can show the resilience and determination necessary to fight in Iowa,” said Robert Zimmerman, a major Democratic donor and Democratic National Committee member. “The early contests historically are very defining for choosing the nominee."

Another Democratic fundraiser who helped propel recent Democratic nominees, including President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren's careful approach with media pays off Trump Jr. sending copies of 'Triggered' book to Romney, top Democrats No, Hillary Clinton should not run for president in 2020 MORE, added that Biden's campaign strategy is "rather defeatist."

"They're essentially saying, 'We're losing. Look to someone else,' and I think the big fear is that someone might," they said. "No one wants to support someone who is projecting defeat. Not ever. But especially not this year."

Even Biden allies say something needs to change.

"We're not doing something right, clearly," the ally said. "I can't imagine Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWarren's careful approach with media pays off Saagar Enjeti: Biden campaign on verge of an 'imminent political collapse' Dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid that killed ISIS leader returns to service: report MORE ever saying, 'We'll lose in the first two states, but don't worry, we'll still win.'"

Biden’s comments follow news that he has less cash on hand than other major Democratic contenders like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Why do environmental Democrats ignore massive Chinese pollution? MORE (I-Vt.) and Warren.

Biden, Sanders and Warren are among more than a dozen candidates seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Brett Samuels contributed.