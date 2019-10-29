Steyer has spent seven times more than Trump on campaign ads

Billionaire presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - ISIS leader dead; Congresswoman resigns The Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do DNC toughens qualification criteria for December debate MORE has spent more money on campaign advertisements than every other candidate for the White House in 2020, including seven times more than President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump's Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won't co-sponsor Graham's impeachment resolution MORE.

Steyer, a Democratic philanthropist who has made impeaching Trump his signature campaign issue, had funneled $30 million to TV and radio ads as of Monday, NBC News reported, citing data from Advertising Analytics. Trump and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' MORE (D) follow Steyer with $4 million and $2 million spending on ads, respectively.

The majority of Steyer’s ads have gone to early primary states, including $7.1 million to Iowa, $7 million to New Hampshire, $6.3 million to South Carolina and $5 million to Nevada, according to NBC. He tops the list of most-spent on ads in all four of those states.

Buttigieg is the runner-up in Iowa with $2 million, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' Sanders floats leveraging aid to Israel to push for policy changes with Palestinians MORE (D-Minn.) spent the second-most in New Hampshire at $514,000 and Trump’s reelection campaign sent $549,000 and $457,000 to ads in South Carolina and Nevada, respectively.

The Steyer campaign did not immediately return request for comment.

Steyer, who entered the 2020 primary relatively late after first declining to run, khas qualified for the November Democratic debate, along with eight other candidates. He has lagged in the polls, remaining in single digits as candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Why do environmental Democrats ignore massive Chinese pollution? MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWalden retirement adds to GOP election woes Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Warren's careful approach with media pays off MORE (D-Mass.) have built up double-digit support.