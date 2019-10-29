Jeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump to nominate Dhillon as DEA chief Truth and competence clearly terrify Donald Trump Feud by Alabama Democrats threatens Doug Jones's reelection MORE has been making calls to his former colleagues in the Alabama congressional delegation to discuss a Senate run, the strongest indication yet that he could join the GOP primary race for the Senate seat he held for 20 years, multiple sources told The Hill.

Sessions, who served in the Senate from 1997 to 2017 before President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump's Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won't co-sponsor Graham's impeachment resolution MORE tapped him to be his first attorney general, recently spoke on the phone with conservative Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksWhy the GOP march of mad hatters poses a threat to our Democracy Top Democrat: Court ruling 'wipes out' GOP claim of 'fake' impeachment GOP protest overshadows impeachment hearing MORE (R-Ala.) to get his reaction to a potential Senate bid. Brooks has already endorsed GOP state Rep. Arnold Mooney in the primary race.

Sessions also called Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneGOP vows to take new steps to protect Trump MSNBC's Donny Deutsch: 'Pathetic' Republicans who stormed closed hearing are 'boring, nerdy-looking white guys' Overnight Defense: Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey | 'Small number' of troops to remain by Syrian oil fields | Defense official's impeachment testimony delayed five hours after Republicans storm secure room MORE (R-Ala.) last week, Byrne confirmed to The Hill. Byrne, who is among the six Republicans running in the Senate primary, declined to discuss the nature of the short phone call or get into any specifics.

He insisted he would not drop out of the Senate race if Sessions decides to join it.

“Jeff and I talked last week,” Byrne, who has known Sessions since 1980, told The Hill on Tuesday. "I won’t reveal the details of that conversation, but I am not leaving the race. I have qualified, and I am in it to the end no matter who is in or out.”

The other Republicans in the Senate race are former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, businessman Stanley Adair and Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreMontgomery, Ala., elects first African American mayor GOP Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville says Trump has 'put a noose' around farmers' necks with trade war Sen. Doug Jones launches reelection bid in Alabama MORE, the former state Supreme Court chief justice who was defeated by Democrat Doug Jones in the 2017 special election amid sexual assault allegations against Moore.

Rick Dearborn, a former chief of staff to Sessions, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Politico reported on Monday that Sessions was considering a bid for his old Senate seat.

In an interview in the Capitol, Brooks made clear that he would not abandon Mooney.

“I feel that he is solid on the main issues that are important, and I’m going to stick with him,” Brooks told The Hill.

And when asked whether Sessions directly asked him to reconsider his endorsement, Brooks replied, “I will say that Jeff called me to discuss and ask my thoughts on whether he should run.”

Republicans are eyeing the Senate seat in deep-red Alabama as one they could flip in 2020. In 2017, Jones, a Democratic former federal prosecutor, upset the Republican nominee, Moore, who had been facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims of sexually abusing underage teen girls. Moore has denied wrongdoing.

Sessions, 72, would be a formidable Senate candidate.

He has tremendous name ID. He still has $2.5 million in his campaign coffers, not to mention an unmatched fundraising network in the Yellowhammer State. Some GOP strategists in Alabama suggested that if Sessions runs, Byrne campaign staffers could switch their allegiances.

“Byrne’s people are all Sessions’s people. And Sessions’s base of support is in Mobile, which is also Byrne’s base of support,” the strategist said. “This would hurt Bradley the most.”

But Sessions would have to contend with his complicated relationship with Trump. He resigned as attorney general last November after months of criticism by Trump over his decision to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That probe cast a cloud over the Trump administration for nearly two years.

According to a copy of his resignation letter, Sessions agreed to resign at Trump’s request

“I came to work at the Department of Justice every day determined to do my duty and serve my country,” Sessions wrote. “I have done so to the best of my ability, working to support the fundamental legal processes that are the foundation of justice.”

Trump, who made the announcement over Twitter at the time, has continued to publicly berate his former attorney general, whom he replaced with William Barr William Pelham BarrHillicon Valley: FCC chief aims to ban Huawei, ZTE from federal program | DOJ to allow body cameras in joint task forces | Facebook workers push back over political ads Justice Department to allow body cameras on joint task forces Trump blasts Chicago police chief in first visit to city as president MORE.

“You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general. Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster. He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,” Trump told former adviser Sebastian Gorka in an interview published in The Daily Caller earlier this month.

Trump also went so far as to say he wished Sessions, one of his earliest supporters in the Senate, had “never endorsed” him during his presidential bid in 2016.

“And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me,” he continued.

The remarks came after Sessions, during a Republican fundraiser in Alabama, said that he still supports Trump, according to Alabama.com.

Sessions is facing a tight deadline: Candidates have until Nov. 8 to qualify for the ballot.