Tulsi Gabbard demands end to US aid to Saudi Arabia

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) called for the end of U.S. assistance to Saudi Arabia while speaking at a 9/11 tribute museum in New York City on Tuesday.

“We should not be selling them our weapons. We should not be aiding or providing them with any kind of support so long as they continue with the kind of actions that I’ve just spoken about,” she said of Saudi Arabia.

The Democratic presidential candidate slammed Saudi Arabia for the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its consulate in Istanbul last year as well as for its role in the conflict in Yemen.

She also called for the release of the results of an investigation into whether Saudi Arabia's government or people in its government had any involvement in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The FBI last month released the name of a Saudi official from a 2012 report the bureau has long declined to release, turning it over to lawyers for families of 9/11 victims. Saudi Arabia has denied any connection to the 9/11 hijackers.

"The American people deserve to know exactly what happened and who was behind it," Gabbard said Tuesday. "I'm calling on the Trump administration and the FBI to release the findings of their investigation."

Gabbard, a veteran, served in Iraq after the 9/11 attacks. She is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Gabbard, a veteran, served in Iraq after the 9/11 attacks. She is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

She has recently feuded with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 presidential nominee, who suggested Gabbard was the "favorite of the Russians" in the race.

Gabbard responded by calling Clinton the "queen of warmongers."