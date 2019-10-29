Trump neck-and-neck with Biden, Warren, Sanders in Arizona: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump's Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won't co-sponsor Graham's impeachment resolution MORE is neck-and-neck with the top three Democratic presidential primary contenders in Arizona as the state sets itself up to be a key battleground in the 2020 race.

Trump is tied 50-50 among registered voters with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWalden retirement adds to GOP election woes Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Warren's careful approach with media pays off MORE (D-Mass.) in a new Emerson College poll. He also leads Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Why do environmental Democrats ignore massive Chinese pollution? MORE (I-Vt.) by 2 points, a margin that falls within the survey’s margin of error.

No other 2020 Democrat is in head-to-head matchups with Trump, according to the poll.

The president is anchored by an underwater approval rating in Arizona – 45 percent of registered voters approve of the job he’s doing while 50 percent disapprove. However, 50 percent still oppose impeaching him.

Though Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, Democrats are hoping to build off of changing demographics and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s victory last year to gain momentum in the state and grab Arizona’s 11 electoral votes in 2020.

Arizona voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren's careful approach with media pays off Trump Jr. sending copies of 'Triggered' book to Romney, top Democrats No, Hillary Clinton should not run for president in 2020 MORE by about 3.5 points in 2016.

The tight matchups in the state represent a prime opportunity for the Democratic Party to expand the electoral map and force the GOP to spend money in a state that has been reliably Republican since the turn of the century.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 901 registered voters from Oct. 25-28 and has a margin of error of 3.2 percent.