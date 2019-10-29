Bullock blasts Biden for being open to super PAC funding

Presidential candidate and Montana Governor Steve Bullock Steve BullockKrystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' The Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do Delaney presidential campaign offers World Series seat in sweepstake MORE (D) blasted former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE for reversing his stance on super political action committees.

Bullock called out Biden after reports came out that his former aide filed paperwork to begin a super PAC, a week after the Biden campaign indicated its openness to super PAC money.

“You don’t ‘Unite the Country’ by buying an election,” Bullock said in the release. “Vice President Biden and I are fighting for similar core values, but as long as super PACs and dark money groups are able to flood our elections with millions of dollars, Washington won’t be able to make true progress on the big issues facing our country.”

The Montana governor called the news about Biden “deeply disappointing.”

“I’ve spent my entire career fighting to get Big Money out of politics, and I’m not going to back down now,” he said the release.

Bullock also touted his own record in fighting “Big Money,” saying he passed “the most progressive finance disclosure laws in the country,” and he’s been described as the “biggest threat to Citizens United.”

Progressives were also quick to criticize Biden after his campaign signaled that super PAC money might be necessary to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry READ: Army officer to tell investigators he twice reported concerns over Trump's Ukraine dealings Murkowski, Collins say they won't co-sponsor Graham's impeachment resolution MORE. Candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWalden retirement adds to GOP election woes Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Warren's careful approach with media pays off MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill Why do environmental Democrats ignore massive Chinese pollution? MORE (I-Vt.) have vowed not to take money from super PACs, opting instead to fundraise mostly from small donors.

However, Biden defended his stance earlier Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC, saying his campaign’s announcement last week was an “understandable response” for people who want Trump out of the White House.

“His folks are spending an awful lot of money … telling lies about me,” Biden said on MSNBC. “My guess is they would have done the same thing for anybody who was attacked in the Democratic primary if they were leading.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately return request for comment.