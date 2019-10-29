Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangJuan Williams: Heed Clinton's warning on Tulsi Gabbard The Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE has announced a six-figure digital ad buy in early primary and caucus states as the tech entrepreneur works to break out of the primary field’s middle tier.

The ad, which the Yang campaign confirmed to The Hill will run in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, discusses Yang’s son, who is on the autism spectrum. Yang and his wife, Evelyn, say their experience shows the need for expanded access to health care.

“If you have a child with special needs, it’s expensive. If you don’t have access to good health care, families literally have nothing,” Evelyn Yang says in the new ad.

“We need to move towards a Medicare for All system where every American has access to quality and affordable services and start supporting families in a real way,” Yang added.

The campaign told The Hill it is not disclosing the exact figure of how much money went into producing the ad.

Yang’s camp expressed confidence that the candidate's personal story as told through the ads will connect with voters in the crucial early nominating states.

“We know that Andrew having the first opportunity to introduce himself personally and on his own terms will be critical to victory. Paid media and direct contact with voters from the campaign is the most effective form of communication in 2019,” said Eric Ming, the campaign’s digital director.

“That’s why we’re launching digital ads that include the future First Family and issues that Andrew and Evelyn are passionate about addressing for American families.”

Yang has advocated for a “Medicare for All” system that keeps private insurance plans in place, though the focal point of his campaign has been combating job loss caused by automation and implementing a $1,000-a-month universal basic income platform.

The entrepreneur has enjoyed a staying power in the primary race that has seen him already qualify for the November debate and outlast several governors, senators and other establishment candidates.

However, his campaign consistently finds itself polling behind several other top rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.