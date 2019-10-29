Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a 'pet back in White House'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge schedules hearing for ex-Trump aide who refused to appear in inquiry Army officer twice reported concerns about Trump's Ukraine tactics Ex-Trump official's refusal to testify escalates impeachment tensions MORE is using National Cat Day to gin up support for putting a pet back in the White House.

The 2020 presidential candidate on Tuesday called on his Instagram followers to pitch in to his campaign, saying in a post that "it’s time we put a pet back in the White House."

"Some Americans celebrate #NationalCatDay, some celebrate #NationalDogDay — President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot," Biden wrote in a post.

The message accompanied a photo of Biden and the German Shepherd he and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) last November.

Trump is the first president in more than 100 years to not own an official White House pet. Former President Obama owned two dogs during his time as presidency.

Trump said at a rally in El Paso, Texas, earlier this year that he wouldn't mind owning a dog, but that he doesn't "have the time."

“I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time. How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?" he asked, later adding, “I don’t know, I don’t feel good. Feels a little phony to me.”

With the exception of Trump, every president has owned a dog while serving in the White House since former President William McKinley, whose first term began in 1897.