Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner endorses Warren

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, known for his progressive politics and efforts to reform local law enforcement, endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential bid on Wednesday, furthering the rift within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Krasner in his endorsement of Warren on Twitter called her a "relentless" advocate for economic and criminal justice.

"#ElizabethWarren is principled, she is for the people, and she is unrelenting. She backs down for no one and that’s exactly what we need in the White House. Her message about economic justice connects so easily to criminal justice reform," Krasner tweeted alongside an endorsement video.

#ElizabethWarren is principled, she is for the people, and she is unrelenting. She backs down for no one and that’s exactly what we need in the White House.

Her message about economic justice connects so easily to criminal justice reform. pic.twitter.com/OMzD2aOLRA — LarryKrasner4DA (@Krasner4DA) October 30, 2019

"I think your actions your whole life have shown your dedication to economic justice," Krasner tells Warren in the video. "And like I said, that is what I do."

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE (I-Vt.), another 2020 candidate, has scooped up several high-profile endorsements from progressive anti-establishment figures such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMark Mellman: Three questions for Republicans Katie Pavlich: Liberals should celebrate Zuckerberg's efforts at tolerance San Francisco man launches gubernatorial candidacy to run false ads on Facebook about President Trump MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarNBA's Enes Kanter calls out Ilhan Omar over Turkey sanctions vote House approves Turkey sanctions in rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump Trump Jr. sending copies of 'Triggered' book to Romney, top Democrats MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTlaib tells Walker to 'shush' over swipe at Sanders event Democratic lawmakers, 2020 candidates pay tribute to Conyers Tlaib endorses Sanders at Detroit campaign rally MORE (D-Mich.) in recent weeks and has battled Warren for second place in the Democratic primary field.

The two still trail Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a 'pet back in White House' Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE in most national polling, though the former vice president has seen his lead in decrease in surveys nationally and in early primary states in recent weeks.

Warren released a plan for criminal justice reform earlier this year that calls for decriminalization of school truancy nationwide as well as the repeal of a 1994 crime bill authored by Biden.