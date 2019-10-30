Biden slips in head-to-head match-up with Trump: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a 'pet back in White House' Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE (D) saw his lead in a hypothetical match-up against President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE slip in a new nationwide poll released Wednesday.

In the Morning Consult-Politico poll, Biden's lead over Trump slipped to 11 points, down from 20 points in the same poll from last month.

The poll shows a growing strength for the president in a match-up against Biden, currently the Democratic 2020 front-runner, as Trump previously trailed Biden by as much as 28 points in a Morning Consult-Politico poll in June.

In particular, his lead nationally among independents has all but disappeared, evaporating from an 11-point lead among the group of voters in June to just a 1-point lead today.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE (I-Vt.) now only leads Trump by 2 percentage points in a hypothetical match-up gauged by the poll, down from an 8-point lead in June, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE (D-Mass.) trails the president by 1 point in her own head-to-head contest, unchanged from last month's poll.

Other candidates in the Democratic primary, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAndrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Saagar Enjeti: Harris campaign 'is failing because she doesn't stand for anything' Romney: Vindman attacks 'absurd, disgusting' MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Steyer has spent seven times more than Trump on campaign ads Sanders touts Ocasio-Cortez endorsement in new Iowa ad MORE (D) also trail the president by single digits in hypothetical match-ups.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll, taken between Oct. 25-28, surveyed 1,997 registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.