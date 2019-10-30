Trump takes pulse of GOP on Alabama Senate race

President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE has taken a keen interest in the Alabama Senate GOP primary, raising the issue at the White House last week and during a fundraiser Tuesday night as his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Sessions eyeing old Senate seat: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE, contemplates joining the crowded race.

Trump and Republicans see the Alabama Senate seat as a top pickup opportunity in their effort to keep control of the upper chamber in 2020. Freshman Democratic Sen. Doug Jones upset Republican nominee Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Sessions eyeing old Senate seat: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE in a 2017 special election in the ruby-red state as Moore faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

“How’s it going in Alabama?” Trump asked Tuesday when introducing Reps. Mike Rogers Michael (Mike) Dennis RogersOvernight Defense: House approves Turkey sanctions in rebuke of Trump | Trump attacks on Army officer testifying spark backlash | Dems want answers from Esper over Ukraine aid Democrats fume over being kept in dark on al-Baghdadi raid Former House Intel Committee Chair: 'No way we could have' killed ISIS leader without the Kurds MORE (R-Ala.) and Gary Palmer Gary James PalmerGOP protest overshadows impeachment hearing Republicans storm closed-door hearing to protest impeachment inquiry House passes sweeping budget, debt limit deal MORE (R-Ala.) during a House Republican fundraiser at the Trump hotel in Washington, according to lawmakers in the room.

The president also mentioned the possibility that Sessions could run for his old Senate seat, though he didn't attack the former attorney general, sources said.

At the fundraiser, Palmer — a member of GOP leadership who flirted with a Senate run — proceeded to walk Trump through the landscape of the race and how Republicans are in solid position to take back the seat.

Trump then asked the lawmakers who would win the six-way GOP contest between Moore, state Rep. Arnold Mooney, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, businessman Stanley Adair and Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneJeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Sessions eyeing old Senate seat: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE.

“Bradley Byrne,” Rogers replied, with about 400 lawmakers, donors and strategists looking on at the fundraiser for House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump attacks on Vindman trigger backlash DC's liaison to rock 'n' roll House GOP to shift from focus on fighting impeachment process: report MORE’s (Calif.) joint fundraising committee, called Take Back the House 2020.

One attendee who caught up with Trump later at Tuesday night's fundraiser said the president's remarks “showed Trump was really interested” in the Alabama Senate race.

Sessions, 72, has been flirting with the idea of jumping into the GOP primary for the Alabama Senate seat he held from 1997 to 2017. In recent days, Sessions has been calling associates and lawmakers, including Byrne and Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP Jeff Sessions calling Alabama lawmakers about 2020 Senate bid Why the GOP march of mad hatters poses a threat to our Democracy MORE (R-Ala.), about a possible Senate bid.

Byrne and others believe Trump would be furious if Sessions joined the race. Sessions resigned as attorney general last year after Trump berated him over his decision to recuse himself from overseeing Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerGowdy: I '100 percent' still believe public congressional hearings are 'a circus' Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be 'more serious' than what Mueller 'dragged up' MORE's now-concluded investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The probe cast a cloud over Trump's presidency for nearly two years.

"The president has been very clear about his extreme displeasure with Jeff Sessions,” Byrne, who did not attend Tuesday's fundraiser, told The Hill. ”For Jeff’s sake, and for the state of Alabama, I hope we don’t have to endure our very popular president at great public odds with Jeff.”

"Oh yeah, if he runs I will. He's always endorsed me. He's my friend," Shelby said Wednesday when asked if he would support Sessions.

The discussion at Tuesday night's fundraiser marked at least the second time in as many weeks that Trump had raised the Alabama Senate race with House GOP lawmakers.

The president huddled last week with members of the House Freedom Caucus, a meeting where he also appeared engaged in the Alabama Senate race. Sessions was not discussed then, according to a source, but Trump’s conservative allies told the president they believed Byrne has a good chance of winning the race.

Olivia Beavers and Jordain Carney contributed.

Updated at 2:45 p.m.