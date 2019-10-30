Warren picks up endorsement from Iowa lawmaker

An Iowa state lawmaker who previously garnered attention for defending the same-sex marriage of his two moms before the Iowa state House in 2011 has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential bid.

Iowa state Sen. Zach Wahls (D) tweeted Wednesday that he was "all-in" for Warren, saying "beating Trump isn’t enough. We need a president who will fix the corrupt, broken system that made the Trump Presidency possible."

Wahls told NBC News, which first reported on his endorsement, that the Massachusetts Democrat offers "the clearest explanation" of why Trump won in 2016, and what Democrats need to do to defeat him 2020.

The 28-year-old state senator praised Warren as “infectiously optimistic about the future of the country."

"So many people want to feel good about politics again," he told NBC, adding, "she makes you feel good about politics again.”

Wahls gained notoriety in 2011 when he delivered an address to members of the Iowa House of Representatives’s Judiciary Committee defending his two moms during a hearing on a proposed constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage.

In 2018, he defeated Libertarian Carl Krambeck in the race to represent Iowa's Senate District 37, carrying 78 percent of the vote.

Wahls replaced longtime state Sen. Bob Dvorsky (D), who retired last year after serving in the state's legislature for over 30 years.

While Wahls has appeared with other 2020 Democratic hopefuls, he has stayed in touch with Warren since meeting her in May, according to NBC News.

"I have watched the caucus campaign unfold for the past ten months and I have been impressed by so many of the candidates in the field," he tweeted Wednesday.

"We have a historically great slate of candidates, and every single one of them would be a massive improvement over Trump," he wrote, adding that Warren "understands Trump is a symptom of a broken system, not a cause unto himself."