Rosario Dawson to join Booker on campaign trail in Iowa

Actress Rosario Dawson will once again hit the campaign trial with boyfriend and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMissouri's state health director says he tracked Planned Parenthood patients' periods Booker tells Cosmo his shaving powder 'always gets me stopped in security lines' Democrat asks FEC to investigate Trump campaign declining to pay police bills MORE (N.J.), this time in Iowa.

Dawson, who has been dating Booker for at least a year, previously traveled with the 2020 hopeful when he was campaigning in Nevada back in June.

Booker confirmed Dawson's return presence on the campaign trail on "The View" Wednesday.

"She’s been helping a lot and I’m blessed," Booker said.

Sen. @CoryBooker says girlfriend @rosariodawson, who appeared with him in the audience at @TheView, will join him on the campaign trail in Iowa.



“She’s been helping a lot and I’m blessed,” the 2020 candidate says. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/q0z8atWwYy — The View (@TheView) October 30, 2019

Booker hinted at an engagement with Dawson in June, but, if he wins the White House while still single he'd be the first president to be elected while a bachelor since Grover Cleveland in 1886.

In Iowa, where the couple will be campaigning together, Booker is polling at only 1.7 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls.