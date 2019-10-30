Pro-impeachment group pressures vulnerable GOP senators in new ads

A political action committee that supports impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE is releasing advertisements seeking to raise pressure on Republican senators up for reelection next year.

The group Need to Impeach, which was founded by 2020 Democratic White House hopeful Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer has spent seven times more than Trump on campaign ads The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - ISIS leader dead; Congresswoman resigns The Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do MORE, will air ads this week targeting GOP Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell: We'll see if Pelosi's impeachment rules resolution 'passes the smell test' The Hill's 12:30 Report: White House official testifies he warned about Trump pressure on Ukraine The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE (Maine), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstOvernight Defense: House approves Turkey sanctions in rebuke of Trump | Trump attacks on Army officer testifying spark backlash | Dems want answers from Esper over Ukraine aid Mark Mellman: Three questions for Republicans The Hill's 12:30 Report: White House official testifies he warned about Trump pressure on Ukraine MORE (Iowa), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerMark Mellman: Three questions for Republicans The Hill's 12:30 Report: White House official testifies he warned about Trump pressure on Ukraine The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems shift strategy on impeachment vote MORE (Colo.) and Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMark Mellman: Three questions for Republicans Kelly, McSally virtually tied in Arizona Senate race: poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: White House official testifies he warned about Trump pressure on Ukraine MORE (Ariz.), according to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad targeting Collins begins with a narrator asking "Should a president pressure a foreign leader to intervene in our elections?"

It then goes on to show clips of Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyEx-Trump officials back Russia ambassador pick ahead of hearing The Hill's 12:30 Report: White House official testifies he warned about Trump pressure on Ukraine House committees ask key Mulvaney aide for testimony in impeachment inquiry MORE while discussing the ongoing Ukraine scandal, which is the focus of the House impeachment inquiry.

"Tell Senator Collins it's time to put country over party," the ad concludes.

The Cook Political Report has rated the races for the Senate seats held by Collins, Gardner and McSally as toss-ups and has said Ernst's race is "likely" Republican.

Politico reported that Need to Impeach is spending $3.5 million on the ads.

Need to Impeach lead strategist Kevin Mack told the news outlet that the ads are focused on “dropping individual senators into this mess that’s going on in Washington."

The Hill reported earlier this month that Need to Impeach previously targeted senators in battleground states with a $3.1 million ad buy.