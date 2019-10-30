Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a 'pet back in White House' Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE’s lead atop of the Democratic field has slipped, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Wednesday.

Biden’s lead ahead of runner-up Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE (D-Mass.) has been cut in half since the last poll taken in late August, with Biden now receiving 26% support and Warren receiving 17% support.

The two leaders are followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE (I-Vt.), who received 13% support, and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Steyer has spent seven times more than Trump on campaign ads Sanders touts Ocasio-Cortez endorsement in new Iowa ad MORE, who earned 10% support.

All other candidates behind them earned single digit support, with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard demands end to US aid to Saudi Arabia Sanders takes lead in new poll of New Hampshire Host of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Wall Street' Event: Why I support Tulsi MORE (D-Hawaii) leading with 4%. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAndrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Saagar Enjeti: Harris campaign 'is failing because she doesn't stand for anything' Romney: Vindman attacks 'absurd, disgusting' MORE (D-Calif.) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Sanders takes lead in new poll of New Hampshire Yang plays to win with new campaign ad MORE both had 3% support, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSteyer has spent seven times more than Trump on campaign ads 23 senators call for investigation into troubled student loan forgiveness program Sanders takes lead in new poll of New Hampshire MORE (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMissouri's state health director says he tracked Planned Parenthood patients' periods Booker tells Cosmo his shaving powder 'always gets me stopped in security lines' Democrat asks FEC to investigate Trump campaign declining to pay police bills MORE (D-N.J.) received 2%.

The new poll comes about a year before the 2020 election and shows that 18% of respondents are still undecided on their preferred candidate. Fifty-seven percent of respondents had a preferred candidate, but said they were not set in stone on their choice.

Biden has maintained his lead in most national polls throughout the primary campaign, although Warren has gained an edge on the former vice president in recent polls.

The poll surveyed 1,000 voters between Oct. 23 to 26, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.