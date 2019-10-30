Sanders campaign hits back at Biden: 'He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says college athletes should be able to unionize after NCAA move Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states Overnight Health Care: Judge temporarily blocks Alabama near-total abortion ban | Sanders dismisses calls for 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Dems urge Trump not to back down on vaping flavor ban MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign blasted 2020 rival and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a 'pet back in White House' Sondland emerges as key target after Vindman testimony MORE on Wednesday for questioning his “Medicare for All” proposals.

"At the same time we are learning that Joe Biden has a Super PAC to bankroll his campaign with unlimited donations from corporations and billionaires, he is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points about Medicare for All," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Biden’s proposal preserves the corporate greed and corruption that rots our health care system, and his plan leaves millions of Americans uninsured. When we eliminate premiums, co-payments, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses, the overwhelming majority of people will pay less for better health care," Shakir added.

The statement followed one from the Biden campaign Wednesday after Sanders declined to delineate specifically how he would pay for the program as president in a CNBC interview.

“It’s alarming that Senator Sanders, who has been up-front for years that Medicare for All would require middle-class tax hikes, won’t tell voters ‘right now’ how much more they will pay in taxes because of his plan,” Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

“When you’re running to take on the most dishonest president in American history. Senator Sanders and others who back Medicare for All have to preserve their credibility,” Bedingfield added.

Sanders and Biden have repeatedly clashed over health care, with the Vermont Independent taking aim at Biden in September for praising pharmaceutical companies.

“At a time when their behavior is literally killing people every day, America needs a president who isn’t going to appease and compliment drug companies — we need a president who will take on the pharmaceutical industry – whether they like it or not,” the Sanders campaign said in a statement to The Hill.