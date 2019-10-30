Trump campaign blasts Democrats in World Series finale ad

An advertisement in favor of President Trump Donald John TrumpNumber of uninsured children rises for second year, tops 4 million Trump moment from White House Halloween trick-or-treat event goes viral White House official says transcript of Ukraine call omitted key phrases: report MORE's reelection ran during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

The 30-second ad, which was later tweeted out by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, focused on the president's record but also hit Democrats over their impeachment inquiry into the president.

It credited Trump with "obliterating ISIS" after the group's leader was recently killed, as well as "cutting illegal immigration in half."

"But the Democrats would rather focus on impeachment and phony investigations, ignoring the real issues," the advertisement said.

"He's no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington," it continued.

"He's no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington." pic.twitter.com/DSqh6RpaGt — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 31, 2019

A Trump campaign official told The Hill in an email that the ad is part of a 7-figure national buy that will extend beyond the World Series.

The Houston Astros faced off against the Washington Nationals in the final game of the best-of-seven series Wednesday. House Democrats on Thursday will stage their first floor vote on the impeachment inquiry, laying the groundwork to shift the process from closed-door obscurity to the televised spotlight.

More than a dozen Democrats are running to face Trump in the 2020 election. Trump also faces three long-shot challengers for the Republican nomination within his party.