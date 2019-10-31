Castro says key to Democrats winning presidential race won't be taking 'safe route'

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro said Wednesday that the best way to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE in the 2020 election may not be through the "safe route."

When asked by Sirius XM's Dean Obeidallah about the lack of diversity among the current front-runners in the Democratic primary, Castro replied, "I don’t take anything away from the people that right now are leading the pack."

"But there’s also this anxiety among a lot of Democrats today," Castro continued, "this thought that the best way to beat Donald Trump is the safe route.

"And they equate that with a certain profile of candidate."

The Democratic race is currently being dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo says Trump-Zelensky call was 'consistent' with administration policy Alyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign hits back at Biden: 'He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points' Overnight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack 'personalized' health issues for voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack 'personalized' health issues for voters Krystal Ball: Bernie seems 'to have a little extra mojo post heart attack' MORE (D-Mass.), with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAlyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month Buttigieg campaign draws comparisons to Obama ahead of key Iowa event Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE (D) also seeing a rise in recent polling.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling index, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll GOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Harris to cut some staff, redeploy others to Iowa in campaign shake-up MORE (D-Calif.) is the highest polling person of color in the race nationally, at 4.7 percent.

Democrats, Castro asserted, need to replicate what former President Obama did during his first presidential campaign and "ignite this young, diverse coalition of working-class people and people across the country that are going to get off the sidelines and into the voting booths."

The former San Antonio mayor served as Obama's Housing and Urban Development secretary during his second term.

While Castro has qualified for all of the Democratic debates up to this point, he has yet to qualify for November's debate and is polling at 0.7 percent nationally, according to RealClearPolitics' average.