Bullock says Giuliani should be 'behind bars'

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP Bullock blasts Biden for being open to super PAC funding Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' MORE (D), a 2020 presidential candidate, said Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDemocrats raise stakes with impeachment vote Giuliani hits back at Trump's nominee for Russia ambassador: He 'doesn't know what he's talking about' Overnight Defense: Pentagon shares images of al-Baghdadi raid | Bolton called for impeachment inquiry deposition | Russia ambassador pick pressed on surveillance flight treaty MORE should be "behind bars" over his dealings with Ukraine.

“As [state] attorney general, I saw criminals along the way and knew when they were engaged in criminal behavior. You look at what Rudy Giuliani has done, using the White House — basically the Oval Office — to have meetings about foreign nationals," Bullock said in a CNN interview.

“Here's a guy right now that should be behind bars,” the governor added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullock also said that Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrPETA asks DOJ to stop conducting training that harms animals New York medical examiner stands by assessment of Epstein death Democrats doth protest too much against the Durham investigation MORE should recuse himself from the matter because he was referenced in the rough transcript released by the White House of President Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the call, which is at the center of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, Trump pressed for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo says Trump-Zelensky call was 'consistent' with administration policy Alyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE and his son Hunter, telling Zelensky to coordinate with Giuliani and Barr.

"You look at Bill Barr, referenced five times in the transcript ... this guy should recuse himself," Bullock said.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in his relations with Kiev and repeatedly rejected the idea that there was any quid pro quo, despite the fact that that the call came days after he delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

Multiple witnesses in the House's impeachment probe have said officials were uneasy with the foreign policy role played by Giuliani, who doesn't have an official title in the administration.

Bullock is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Thus far, he has failed to make a significant impression in polling.