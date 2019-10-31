Poll: Biden leads Warren by 12 points in Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo says Trump-Zelensky call was 'consistent' with administration policy Alyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE has a strong lead among in Pennsylvania's 2020 presidential primary, according to a survey released Thursday.

The Franklin & Marshall College poll showed Biden earning 30 percent support among registered Democratic voters, leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack 'personalized' health issues for voters Krystal Ball: Bernie seems 'to have a little extra mojo post heart attack' MORE (D-Mass.), who received 18 percent support.

The former vice president slightly widened his lead ahead of Warren since the last Franklin & Marshall poll in July, when he received 28 percent support and the Massachusetts progressive had 21 percent.

Biden has led most national polls since he entered the race, but Warren has been gaining an edge on him, including in multiple early-voting states.

The third 2020 Democratic front-runner, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign hits back at Biden: 'He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points' Overnight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack 'personalized' health issues for voters MORE (I-Vt.), held at 12 percent support in Thursday's survey. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAlyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month Buttigieg campaign draws comparisons to Obama ahead of key Iowa event Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE reached 8 percent backing in the state, up from 6 percent three months ago.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll Gabbard stokes fears among Democrats Trump Jr. attacks Vindman: 'Total absolution if you are a leftist veteran' MORE (D-Hawaii), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Twitter to refuse all political ads | Trump camp blasts 'very dumb' decision | Ocasio-Cortez hails move | Zuckerberg doubles down on Facebook's ad policies | GOP senator blocks sweeping election reform bill Senators introduce bill to strengthen cybersecurity of local governments Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE (D-Minn.) and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetGOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Senate Democrats call on White House to abandon plan to collect DNA from migrants 2020 Democrats tackle US aid to Israel MORE (D-Colo.) all had 2 percent support. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll GOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Harris to cut some staff, redeploy others to Iowa in campaign shake-up MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump's criminal justice reform record fraught with contradiction Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll GOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden MORE (D-N.J.) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll Black leaders say African American support in presidential primary is fluid Andrew Yang launches six-figure digital ad buy in early voting states MORE sat at 1 percent.

Harris also experienced the biggest drop, down from 8 percent support in July.

A total of 8 percent of participants reported they were undecided on their chosen candidate if the election was today.

The Franklin & Marshall College surveyed 486 Pennsylvanian registered voters, including 226 Democrats, between Oct. 21 and 27. The margin of error for registered Democrats was plus or minus 8.9 percentage points.