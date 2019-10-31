Gabbard fails to qualify for key Iowa campaign event

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll Gabbard stokes fears among Democrats Trump Jr. attacks Vindman: 'Total absolution if you are a leftist veteran' MORE (D-Hawaii) did not meet the qualifications to address the audience at a key Iowa Democratic Party campaign event on Friday.

The spokesman for Iowa's Democratic Party told CNN Wednesday that in order to qualify to speak at the event, candidates were required to open at least two field offices in the Hawkeye State or purchase the state party's voter file.

"To our knowledge, the congresswoman did neither of those things," Jonah Hermann, the party's spokesman, told the network.

The Hill has reached out to Gabbard's campaign for comment.

The Liberty and Justice Celebration, formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, is seen as an important event with less than one hundred days to go before the state's caucuses.

Former President Obama made headlines at the dinner during his first presidential campaign in 2007, giving an address that was seen as a turning point for his campaign going into the Iowa Caucuses.

The Iowa gathering comes as Gabbard's future in the 2020 presidential race appears uncertain, with a number of Democratic operatives growing fearful that she could launch a third-party run if she does not secure the Democratic nomination.

However, Gabbard has publicly stated she will not run as a third-party candidate.

Gabbard has consistently polled in the low single digits throughout the campaign and is currently trailing the race's top tier candidates in fundraising.