2020 Democrats applaud House vote on impeachment procedures

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls are lauding the House's Thursday vote to approve procedures for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE over his dealings with Ukraine.

The measure passed 232-196, largely along party lines, with two Democrats voting with Republicans against it. It comes after weeks of private depositions by witnesses before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees over a whistleblower's complaint that alleges Trump sought foreign assistance in the 2020 election by trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating a potential rival.

Republicans have complained about the impeachment process, particularly the closed-door nature of the interviews.

Many Democratic White House candidates who praised the move have previously expressed support for impeachment.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAlyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month Buttigieg campaign draws comparisons to Obama ahead of key Iowa event Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE said in a tweet that Trump "violated" his oath to defend the Constitution, "leaving our representatives with no choice but to uphold their own."

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll GOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden Harris to cut some staff, redeploy others to Iowa in campaign shake-up MORE (D-Calif.), a former state attorney general, said in a tweet that "no one is above the law."

Ahead of the vote, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign hits back at Biden: 'He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points' Overnight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack 'personalized' health issues for voters MORE (I-Vt.) wrote that it came because "the American people read the call summary" in response to a tweet by Trump saying that people should read the recreated transcript of his July 25 call with Ukraine's president that was released by the White House.

On the call, Trump pressed the foreign leader to look into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenPompeo says Trump-Zelensky call was 'consistent' with administration policy Alyssa Milano to co-host Biden fundraiser next month House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry MORE, the former vice president, according to the White House memo.

Mr. Trump, the American people read the call summary.



Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerTrump's criminal justice reform record fraught with contradiction Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll GOP senator: Pelosi impeachment timeline intended to help Joe Biden MORE (D-N.J.) wrote that he was "proud of House Democrats for putting partisan politics aside and setting up a process that builds consensus by ensuring the American people see the damning evidence."

Businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerPro-impeachment group pressures vulnerable GOP senators in new ads Steyer has spent seven times more than Trump on campaign ads The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - ISIS leader dead; Congresswoman resigns MORE, who founded the pro-impeachment group Need to Impeach, said on Twitter that "two years ago, the political establishment told me I was wrong to call for Donald Trump’s impeachment."

"When we organize, we win," he wrote.

The White House, meanwhile, blasted the inquiry after the vote.

Trump called it the “Greatest Witch Hunt In American History” in a tweet, while White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed “Democrats’ unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding” in a statement.