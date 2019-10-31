Scaramucci hits back after Bullock solicited personal message of praise

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciScaramucci visits Cohen in prison Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report Trump's new challenge is officials dishing dirt MORE on Thursday accused 2020 presidential hopeful Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - Dems unveil impeachment measure; Vindman splits GOP Bullock blasts Biden for being open to super PAC funding Krystal Ball dismisses Rahm Emanuel's 'Medicare for All' criticism as a 'corporatist mantra' MORE (D) of trying to “set me up” over a recorded message of support solicited through a booking service.

Bullock jokingly thanked Scaramucci for his “contribution” to his campaign after paying $100 to Cameo, a booking service in which users pay public figures to deliver personalized messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullock paid for Scaramucci to say, “We support you, Steve B. I know you got a tough race ahead of you, but you’ve done this before. You know how to win. Just keep putting one boot in front of the other and march ahead. I’m behind you 100 percent, see you at the finish line.”

Bullock highlighted the response on Twitter and acknowledged that Scarmucci didn't know the source of the $100.

“You know what's really spooky this Halloween? The fact that a former Trump White House Communications Director will say anything you ask him to for $100,” Bullock tweeted.

“Mr. Scaramucci didn’t know the source of the $100, but he allowed it to enter his wallet despite the potential consequences — just like how our broken campaign finance system allows Dark Money to enter our elections & influence our politics,” Bullock added.

Mr. Scaramucci didn’t know the source of the $100, but he allowed it to enter his wallet despite the potential consequences — just like how our broken campaign finance system allows Dark Money to enter our elections & influence our politics.



A frightening tale indeed! — Steve BOO-lock (@GovernorBullock) October 31, 2019

Scaramucci fired back at the Montana governor, tweeting “You tried to set me up but it is total blow back on you. Real shame this is why Americans have such bad feelings about their politicians.”

Scaramucci added that he would refund Bullock’s money and contribute another $200 to charity in Bullock’s name, accusing the Montana governor of “lack[ing] judgment.”

You tried to set me up but it is total blow back on you. Real shame this is why Americans have such bad feelings about their politicians. In the meantime send me another @BookCameo request. There are lots of charities out there that need the help. https://t.co/BmBjgTQ5EM — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 31, 2019

“Thanks for your contribution. Grassroots donors like you make this possible,” Bullock tweeted in response.