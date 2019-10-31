Trump to hold campaign rally in Louisiana ahead of gubernatorial runoff

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE will hold a campaign rally in Louisiana next month days before the state’s gubernatorial runoff election.

The “Keep America Great” rally, which will take place on Nov. 6 at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La., comes 10 days before runoff race between Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

Edwards led last month’s all-party primary election but was forced into a runoff when he failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote. Rispone and Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) split the Republican vote with 27.3 percent and 24.2 percent, respectively.

While no sitting Louisiana governor has ever won reelection after being forced into a runoff, polling has shown Edwards in a strong position. A Mason-Dixon poll conducted before the primary found Edwards leading Rispone by 51 percent to 42 percent, though that margin will likely narrow as Abraham voters coalesce behind their party's nominee.

Trump, who rallied with both Rispone and Abraham before the primary race, has since emerged as a chief cheerleader for Rispone as he seeks to flex his political muscle in the ruby red state

“Early voting in Louisiana for a man who will be a Great Governor, @EddieRispone, on Saturday, November 2nd. He will get your Auto Insurance and Taxes way down. He will protect your Military, Vets, Second Amendment and Energy,” he tweeted Wednesday.

“Your current Governor, John Bel Edwards, has done a poor job with economic development (last in nation) and auto insurance (highest in nation) wants to raise your taxes BIG - vote for Eddie starting Saturday!”

Trump will also hold campaign rallies next month in Kentucky and Mississippi to boost Republican gubernatorial candidates in those states.