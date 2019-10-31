Obama to fundraise for DNC in California

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSaagar Enjeti: Corporatism does not know any party Saagar Enjeti: Harris campaign 'is failing because she doesn't stand for anything' Business owner says his Halloween display of Trump holding Obama's head went 'too far' MORE will raise money for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at a fundraiser in California next month.

Obama will appear for a conversation with DNC Chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE on Nov. 21 in Los Altos Hills, according to the invitation for the event, which was first obtained by Politico. The DNC confirmed the veracity of the invitation to The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the event range from $10,000 to $355,000, the most expensive of which contains perks including access to National Finance Committee Benefits and the “Premium Convention Package.”

Obama has shirked the public spotlight in the 2020 cycle thus far, though he did appear on the campaign trail for several candidates in the 2018 midterms.

While the former president remains popular among the party faithful, his record has come under question by some activists and 2020 candidates, particularly over his immigration policy and whether the Affordable Care Act went far enough in expanding access to health care.