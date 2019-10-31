Sanders throws support to Deadspin former employees, citing 'greed of private equity vultures'

White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign hits back at Biden: 'He is once again peddling dishonest insurance company talking points' Overnight Health Care: House Dems clash over Pelosi drug pricing bill | Senate blocks effort to roll back Trump ObamaCare moves | Number of uninsured children rises Sanders aide says heart attack 'personalized' health issues for voters MORE (I-Vt.) threw his support behind a group of former employees with the publication Deadspin that quit after a dispute with management.

“I stand with the former @Deadspin workers who decided not to bow to the greed of private equity vultures like @JimSpanfeller. This is the kind of greed that is destroying journalism across the country, and together we are going to take them on,” Sanders tweeted Thursday.

The tweet comes after a group of bloggers at the media outlet quit after Paul Maidment, the editorial director at G/O, Deadspin's parent company, reportedly issued a memo to employees on Monday directing them to make sports the “sole focus” of the site’s coverage.

Several staffers tweeted that they walked out in protest of the editorial changes and the firing of editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky

Deadspin advertises itself as “sports news without access, favor or discretion.”

The Gizmodo Media Group Union supported the staff's walkout, alleging in a statement that CEO Jim Spanfeller was responsible for the new coverage restrictions.

“Today, a number of our colleagues at Deadspin resigned from their positions. From the outset, CEO Jim Spanfeller has worked to undermine a successful site by curtailing its most well-read coverage because it makes him personally uncomfortable," the statement reads. "This is not what journalism looks like and it is not what editorial independence looks like.”

Sanders has made support of labor groups and workers’ rights a cornerstone of his campaign, appearing at rallies with striking workers across the nation and unveiling plans to empower unions and expand workplace protections.