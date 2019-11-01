Warren holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa, Biden in fourth: poll

A new poll shows a tight race in Iowa, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Activist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care Mark Zuckerberg is right, Jack Dorsey is wrong MORE (D-Mass.) leading the early voting state and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE slipping to fourth.

The New York Times–Siena College poll released Friday showed Warren with 22 percent support from likely Democratic caucusgoers, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKrystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' Sanders throws support to Deadspin former employees, citing 'greed of private equity vultures' California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE (I-Vt.) with 19 percent, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Activist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care Saagar Enjeti: The Harris campaign still doesn't get it MORE (D) with 18 percent and Biden with 17 percent. All four fall close to the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other candidate was near the top four, who were distantly trailed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Tomi Lahren dresses as Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween Poll: Biden leads Warren by 12 points in Pennsylvania MORE (D-Minn.) with 4 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKrystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Activist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care MORE (D-Calif.) with 3 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti: The Harris campaign still doesn't get it Poll: Biden leads Warren by 12 points in Pennsylvania Biden's lead atop Democratic field slips: poll MORE with 3 percent.

The survey is among a series of recent polls showing Warren leading the field in Iowa. A RealClearPolitics average of polls showed the senator ahead of the former vice president by an average of 5 percentage points Friday morning.

Buttigieg's rise in the poll puts him much closer to the front-runners in Iowa than in national polls. He is in fourth place in the nationwide RealClearPolitics average of polls, trailing Sanders by 9 points.

Biden said in an MSNBC interview this week that he plans to do “very well” in Iowa and New Hampshire amid questions as to whether he can win the early caucus and primary states.

“I plan on doing very well in both those," he said Tuesday. "I’ve been ahead in Iowa. I’ve been ahead in South Carolina. I’m ahead in all the national polls with the occasional one that pops up that’s different."

Researchers surveyed 439 likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers from Oct. 25 to 30.

The Iowa caucuses are just more than three months away, taking place on Feb. 3.

More than a dozen people are vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Updated at 9:08 a.m.