Castro says he met fundraising goal to stay in presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro's campaign announced that he has met his fundraising goal of $800,000 on Friday, saying the campaign brought in over $1 million during the month of October from roughly 50,000 donors.

“Time and time again this campaign has defied expectations with the support of an army of dedicated, grassroots supporters,” Castro's campaign manage Maya Rupert said in a statement. "We're not going anywhere."

The campaign said that the recent fundraising haul will be enough to "sustain the campaign and make a push for the November and December Democratic debates."

Castro has made all of the Democratic primary debates so far. He notably faced criticism after the September debate when he accused frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE of contradicting himself on health care.

His campaign later sought to fundraise off of the criticism, saying it was “the biggest challenge” his candidacy has ever come up against.

Castro's latest fundraising haul comes less than two weeks after he appealed to his supporters last month, saying he would be forced to drop out of the presidential race if he did not raise $800,000 by Oct. 31.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerActivist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care 2020 Democrats applaud House vote on impeachment procedures Harris staffer goes as Booker for Halloween MORE (D-N.J.) used a similar tactic to fundraise in September, warning his supporters that without $1.7 million in donations, “we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward.” Booker's appeal to supporters was successful.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary has struggled to gain traction in the crowded Democratic primary field in the polls and in fundraising.