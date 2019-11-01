Bennet slams Warren's Medicare for All plan: 'This isn't going to happen'

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetOvernight Energy: Trump officials backing off plans to freeze fuel economy | EPA blames advisory board for FOIA changes | Keystone pipeline spills more than 350K gallons of oil Poll: Biden leads Warren by 12 points in Pennsylvania The quadrennial search for a white knight MORE (D-Colo.) slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Activist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care Mark Zuckerberg is right, Jack Dorsey is wrong MORE's (D-Mass.) "Medicare for All" proposal on Friday, saying the plan is not believable.

“Voters are sick and tired of politicians promising them things that they know they can’t deliver," Bennet said in a statement. "Warren's new numbers are simply not believable and have been contradicted by experts. Regardless of whether it's $21 trillion or $31 trillion, this isn't going to happen, and the American people need health care."

Warren released her highly anticipated Medicare for All proposal on Thursday after pressure from her Democratic presidential rivals.

Warren's plan does not include a tax hike on the middle class, unlike her progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKrystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' Sanders throws support to Deadspin former employees, citing 'greed of private equity vultures' California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE (I-Vt.), who has said tax hikes are needed to help pay for the program.

Warren said that the plan will be paid for by redirecting some funds from states to help fund Medicare. The senator also revealed that the plan would cost an extra $20.5 trillion in new federal spending over 10 years, a lower estimate than the $34 trillion in new spending the Urban Institute had said would be needed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE's campaign also took aim at Warren's plan in a statement, saying it hid the truth from voters on raising middle-class tax cuts.

"The mathematical gymnastics in this plan are all geared towards hiding a simple truth from voters: it's impossible to pay for Medicare for All without middle-class tax increases," Biden's communications director, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement.