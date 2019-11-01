Poll: Biden leading Democratic field nationally

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE is leading the 2020 Democratic primary field nationally despite falling behind in recent state polls, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris survey.

The survey released Friday found that 33 percent of likely primary voters said they were most likely to vote for Biden, while 18 percent said they were likely to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKrystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' Sanders throws support to Deadspin former employees, citing 'greed of private equity vultures' California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE (I-Vt.), and 15 percent would vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Activist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care Mark Zuckerberg is right, Jack Dorsey is wrong MORE (D-Mass.).

A New York Times/Siena College Iowa survey also released on Friday showing Biden slipping to fourth place in the state less than 100 days before the Iowa Caucus.

Warren led that poll with 22 percent support among likely Democratic Iowa caucus-goers, while Sanders received 19 percent support.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Activist Ady Barkan calls out Biden for not talking with him about health care Saagar Enjeti: The Harris campaign still doesn't get it MORE came in third place with 18 percent, followed by Biden at 17 percent.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll surveyed 1,810 registered voters from Oct. 29-31. The poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.