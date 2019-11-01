Poll: Majority say Hunter Biden's role on Ukrainian energy board was bad judgment

A majority of Americans say Hunter Biden’s role on the board of a Ukrainian energy company was the result of bad judgment, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents said that Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma Holdings between 2014 and 2019 was a result of “bad judgment.”

Twenty-seven percent of those polled said they thought it was illegal for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Judge questions whether Don McGahn is immune from testifying in front of House: report California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE's son to serve on the board.

Hunter Biden is not accused of any crimes for being a board member on Burisma.

Hunter Biden told ABC News last month that he did nothing improper by serving on the company’s board, but acknowledged that taking the position may have shown “poor judgment.”

Multiple committees in the House are investigating President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE's efforts to place pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens as part of the impeachment inquiry.

The House voted largely along party lines on Thursday to support the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s conduct on Ukraine.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll surveyed 1,810 registered voters from Oct. 29-31 The poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.