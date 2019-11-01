Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez to hold climate summit in Iowa

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKrystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' Sanders throws support to Deadspin former employees, citing 'greed of private equity vultures' California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezEd Markey, John Rutherford among victors at charity pumpkin-carving contest Tomi Lahren dresses as Ocasio-Cortez for Halloween Ocasio-Cortez: 'Major crime' against Katie Hill will deter other female candidates MORE (D-N.Y.) are slated to hold rallies and a summit in Iowa next week focused on climate change.

The two progressives will hold climate change rallies in Council Bluffs and Coralville next Friday and Saturday nights and a summit in Des Moines on Saturday afternoon, Sanders’s campaign announced.

This will be Ocasio-Cortez’s first trip to Iowa with Sanders since she endorsed him last month.

Both lawmakers have been vocal proponents of the Green New Deal, an expansive legislative package to tackle climate change. The issue has emerged as a chief policy focus for several of the 2020 Democratic contenders.

The lawmakers have forged an alliance as Sanders seeks to shore up support in the Democratic race, with the pair sharing similar views on a litany of policies from health care to education to workers’ rights.

"It wasn’t until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a rally with Sanders in the New York last month that was attended by more than 25,000 people.

The rising Democratic star's endorsement offered Sanders's campaign a jolt at a much-needed moment in the race after the Vermont senator suffered a heart attack earlier in the month that temporarily forced him off the campaign trail.