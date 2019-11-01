Trump jabs 'poor bastard' O'Rourke after he drops out of White House race

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be willing to do 'fireside chat' reading the Zelensky transcript Krystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' Trump says poor treatment and high taxes prompted permanent residence change MORE on Friday tore into "poor bastard" Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeMcCain, Booker brawl over 'crazy' gun buybacks: 'That is a left-wing fever dream' O'Rourke unveils criminal justice reform plan Michael Moore praises O'Rourke on gun reform MORE hours after the former Texas congressman announced he was dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

"Oh did you hear? Beto," Trump riffed to supporters during a campaign rally in Mississippi. "Oh that poor bastard. Poor pathetic guy. He was pathetic."

The president mocked O'Rourke for his failed Senate run against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCalifornia Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Mark Zuckerberg is right, Jack Dorsey is wrong Graham, Cruz hit Trump for reportedly approving Iran nuclear waivers MORE (R-Texas) and his emphatic arm gestures.

"Does he ever stand on the floor and speak?” Trump said. “But he’s waving his arms and going crazy, and I said ‘What the hell is [he] doing? What is he on?’”

"Beto. Ah, that poor bastard. Poor pathetic guy. He was pathetic. Remember, the arms are flailing, remember that?" pic.twitter.com/s9zZfFHOgt — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) November 2, 2019

Trump also chided O'Rourke over a quote he gave to Vanity Fair at the outset of his campaign, in which he said, "Man, I'm just born to be in it."

"Anybody who says they were born for this, they’re in trouble," Trump said.

The former El Paso congressman announced earlier Friday evening that it had become clear he did not have the means to keep his campaign afloat, an acknowledgement of the financial struggles he has faced in recent months.

O'Rourke was unable to muster the same enthusiasm he garnered during his Senate campaign last year.

O'Rourke sparked unease among Republicans and even some Democrats with his unapologetic views on gun control, declaring in a debate that "hell yes" he would take back assault rifles as part of a sweeping agenda to curb gun violence.