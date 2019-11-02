Harris swipes at Warren: 'I have never represented a corporation'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris campaign slashes staff in New Hampshire with eye on Iowa Biden raises .3M in online donations in October The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage MORE (D-Calif.) defended her record as a prosecutor Friday while hitting her 2020 presidential primary opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Warren unveils 'Medicare for All' funding plan | Warren says plan won't raise middle class taxes | Rivals question claims | Biden camp says plan will hit 'American workers' | Trump taps cancer doctor Stephen Hahn for FDA chief O'Rourke ends presidential bid Five things to know about Warren's 'Medicare for All' funding plan MORE (D-Mass.) over Warren’s past legal work representing corporations.

“I have spent my career as a prosecutor. I’ve only had one client in my entire life, and that’s been the people,” Harris said during her remarks at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty And Justice Celebration.

“Unlike other people, unlike others, I’ve never represented a corporation. I’ve never represented a special interest and I started my career fighting for the people,” Harris added.

She later emphasized her remark in a tweet.

Unlike others in this race, I've never represented a corporation. I've never represented a special interest. I've always only had one client: The People. #LJ19 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 2, 2019

The comments came days after a New York Times report highlighted attacks Warren faced in her 2012 Senate campaign over her representation of LTV Steel, a Cleveland-based conglomerate, against the Clinton administration in 1995.

Warren had several other corporate clients, including travelers insurance and aircraft maker Fairchild, Dow Chemical and a railroad company that wanted to avoid paying for a Superfund cleanup, according to the Times.

Warren has centered her 2020 White House campaign around taking on corporations, and The Times noted that the Massachusetts senator also worked on a number of cases involving consumer bankruptcy and victims’ rights.

A spokesperson for the Warren campaign was not immediately available to respond to Harris’s remarks.

Warren has risen to the top of the primary field, leading in most polls alongside former Vice President Joe Biden. Her grassroots campaign financing is second only to fellow top candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Harris has been lagging behind Warren in polls and financing.

The California senator has yet to qualify for the December debate. So far, Sanders, Warren, Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have been the only candidates to make the December debate stage.

Harris has met the donor threshold, receiving at least 200,000 unique donors, but has not yet reached the polling threshold to make the cut.