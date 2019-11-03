Warren, Buttigieg make gains in new national poll

Frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE’s support held steady in a new poll of the 2020 Democratic presidential race that saw Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Buttigieg unveils new plan to help people with disabilities Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE make gains.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released early Sunday found Biden with 27 percent support from Democrats and independents who lean toward the party, unchanged from a similar survey in early September.

Warren, however, gained 4 percentage points, climbing from 17 percent to 21 percent. The results mark a new high in the poll for the senator, ABC News noted.

Buttigieg – who is now at 7 percent – added 3 points since early September.

According to the survey, support for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans De Blasio supports former Deadspin employees: 'This city is a union town' MORE (I-Vt.) was also constant – holding at 19 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE (D-Calif.) lost 5 points, falling to 2 percent.

Pollsters also found that Biden has 28 percent support among registered voters while Warren has 23 percent, Sanders has 17 percent and Buttigieg has 9 percent. No other Democratic candidate topped 2 percent in the new survey.

Biden is the favorite of moderates, black voters, men and those above the age of 65, the results show. And Biden is seen as having the best chance to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge blocks White House's health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE, with 42 percent saying he has that attribute, compared to 17 percent who said the same thing about Warren and 16 percent for Sanders.

The new survey of 1,003 adults was conducted between Oct. 27-30. It has a margin of error of 5.5 percentage points.

Biden leads the 2020 Democratic field by 7 points in the RealClearPolitics average of polling with 27.6 percent. Warren follows with 20.4 percent. She is trailed by Sanders with 17 percent, Buttigieg with 7.1 percent and Harris with 4.7 percent.

--This report was updated at 8:13 a.m.