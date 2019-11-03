Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE remains the top choice among 2020 Democratic primary voters and holds a double-digit lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge blocks White House's health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE in a head-to-head matchup, a recent Fox News poll finds.

Almost one-third of those voters -- 31 percent -- back Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE (D-Mass.) follows at 21 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans De Blasio supports former Deadspin employees: 'This city is a union town' MORE (I-Vt.) at 19 percent, the poll shows. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Buttigieg unveils new plan to help people with disabilities Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE took fourth place at 7 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE (D-Calif.) and Andrew Yang Andrew YangSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Democrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage MORE each received 3 percent in the poll, while Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Red-state governors races pose test for Trump Poll: Obama endorsement could significantly sway Democratic voters Krystal Ball: 'The weird obsession and freakout over Tulsi Gabbard has massively helped her' MORE (D-Hawaii) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Democrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage MORE (D-Minn.) each received 2 percent.

Fox News notes that Biden’s lead among 2020 Democrats is boosted by voters who continue to say it’s more crucial that the party’s nominee can beat Trump in the general election than to share the same views on major issues.

The poll also shows that with one year to go from 2020 Election Day, Trump ties or falls behind several Democratic candidates, with Biden maintaining a 12-point lead — 51 to 39 percent — over the president in a head-to-head matchup.

In a Sanders-Trump matchup, the Vermont senator has an 8-point lead — 49 percent to 41 percent — over Trump, and Warren holds a 5-point advantage over the president, the poll finds.

The new numbers are very similar to polling data from early October, when Biden stood at 32 percent, Warren stood at 22 percent and Sanders followed with 17 percent. Buttigieg once again took fourth place at 4 percent.

The new poll was conducted between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30 and interviewed 1,040 registered voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points for all registered voters.