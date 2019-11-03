49 percent support Trump impeachment, removal: poll

Roughly half of the respondents in a new poll – 49 percent – support President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge blocks White House's health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE’s impeachment and removal from the Oval Office.

Forty-six percent said Trump should not be impeached and removed from office in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, one year ahead of the 2020 election.

In a similar survey earlier this month, 49 percent said Trump should not be impeached and should remain in office.

A majority of respondents in the new poll – 53 percent – said they approve of the impeachment inquiry, which was launched by House Democrats amid revelations that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE and his son. Forty-four percent disapprove.

NBC News noted that the increase in support for Trump’s removal is seen mainly from Democrats and independents.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats – 89 percent – support the impeachment inquiry, as do 58 percent of independents. Only 9 percent of Republicans said the same thing.

Forty-three percent of independents support Trump’s removal while 46 percent say he should stay in office.

Pollsters also found that Trump’s job approval stands at 45 percent, while 53 percent say they do not approve of his performance in the White House.

And the president trails leading Democrats among registered voters in head-to-head hypothetical reelection matchups.

Trump trails Biden by 9 points, 50 to 41 percent, and lags behind Warren by 8 points, 50 to 42 percent.

The poll of 900 adults, conducted between Oct. 27-30, has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.